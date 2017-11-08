‘Dateline’ Reveals New Details in Sabrina Limon Investigation

Tonight’s Dateline episode, which centered on the death of Robert Limon, shocked plenty of viewers on Twitter. The 2014 case ended last month, when his wife was found guilty in his death.

On Oct. 5, Sabrina Limon was found guilty of first-degree murder, reports Bakersfield.com, following a three-week trial. The 37-year-old was also convicted on solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to murder.

However, she was found not guilty for attempted murder and of mixing a harmful substance. That last charge was a reference to an allegation that Sabrina served poisoned banana pudding in an earlier attempt to kill her husband.

Sabrina’s former lover, Jonathan Hearn, admitted to shooting 38-year-old Robert on Aug. 14, 2017. Hearn accepted a plea deal on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, notes PEOPLE.

Hours before the Dateline episode aired on NBC, Hearn and Sabrina’s sentencing hearing was postponed, reports ABC23.

Her attorney, Richard Terry, said she hired a new attorney and plans to file a motion for a new trial. Terry told ABC23 he was shocked by the news and only found out he was being replaced when the new attorney faxed the plea motion to his office.

Hearn’s new sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17, while Sabrina’s will not be until Feb. 16, 2018.

Here’s a look at how shocked Dateline viewers were by the case.

Sabrina Admitted to an Affair

Sabrina admitted to her affair with Hearn. Although Sabrina paid tribute to Robert on Facebook after his death, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department believed Hearn was in a romantic relationship with Sabrina.

You didn’t have permission to sleep around? Girl you sound so stupid on the stand. SHE IS MAKING NO SENSE. #Dateline — JoCora? (@_LoveeJCM) November 4, 2017

She said she had to have permission to sleep around. What?!?!!! #Dateline — Hemp Honey (@Hemp4Honey) November 4, 2017

Had the best of both worlds but says husband wasn’t paying attention to her, addicted to sex and porn. Boy toy was manipulative #Dateline pic.twitter.com/GO5iMbF4pK — Nicholas Russo (@nicholas_russ0) November 4, 2017

Forgiveness

Robert’s sister told Dateline she can forgive Hearn and said she reached out to his family. She even reached out to his family to tell them she had “no hard feelings.” Hearn’s sister praised Robert’s sister’s strength. But social media was not too impressed with the defendants.

Soooooo…. carrying a bible makes adultery ok? #Dateline — kelly smith (@boo38133) November 4, 2017

Sounds like they’re asking for forgiveness #Dateline — Champoin (@DanniNeu) November 4, 2017

For being so religious they seem to have gone against all 10 commandments. #Dateline — Sonya (@lilymay87) November 4, 2017





Guilty. They got the evidence Sabrina. You can run but you can never hide #Dateline — Champoin (@DanniNeu) November 4, 2017

Robert’s Family Remembers Him

Robert’s family remembered him as a great guy and shared what they will miss the most about him.

On Twitter, Dateline fans were disgusted by Hearn and Sabrina. Hearn’s plea deal means he will spend up to 25 years and four months in prison. Sabrina could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

#Dateline She looked so guilty. She totally manipulated that young boy. The power of the “P” — HummysGMom (@hummysgmom) November 4, 2017

In all fairness I’d probably eat banana pudding even if laced with arsenic. #fatgirlprobs #dateline @JoshMankiewicz — Passenger Shaming (@PassengerShame) November 4, 2017



