Snack Mix Recalled

Consumers in the UK hoping to pick up a popular protein snack mix will find the spot on the shelves empty. In a June 27 alert posted to its website, the UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers that Co-op recalled its Co-op Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The product contains milk, which was not declared on the label and poses a severe health risk for some consumers.

Per the notice, the recall only affects Co-op's Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch. The recalled product was sold in the UK – the Food Standards Agency's notice did not specify which regions of retail locations – in 120-gram pack sizes. Consumers can confirm if they purchased the recalled Co-op Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch through the "Best Before" dates on the package, with the dates of "15/08/2022," "05/09/2022," and "26/09/2022" included in the recall. Other "Best Before" dates are not impacted by the recall. Images of the recalled protein snack mix can be found in a point-of-sale notice issued by the company here.

The recall was prompted after it was discovered that the protein snack mix contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label. The undeclared allergen could prove dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those people with a milk allergy, which is one of the most common food allergies in children, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs of symptoms of a milk allergy occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product and range from mild to severe. They can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

Due to the risk the Co-op Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch poses to consumers with a milk allergy, those with a milk allergy or milk intolerance are advised not to consume the recalled products. The product should instead be returned to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Amid the recall, Co-op "has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall." The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, which explain why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.