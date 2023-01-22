Disney Pajamas Recalled Over Burn Injury Risk

A recall posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is being issued for thousands of children's pajama sets after they failed to meet federal flammability standards. This recall involves Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear garments. Of those sets, there has been a recall of 2,360 pieces of NewCosplay sleepwear with the Disney characters Olaf (Frozen), Tigger, Donkey, Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.), and Sullivan (Monsters University). The children's sleepwear is made of 100% polyester and was sold in sizes 4T through 10 years with a sewn-in neck label displaying the garment's size and "NEWCOSPLAY." Those who have purchased the recalled sleepwear should remove it from their children's possession, stop using it, and contact Hainan Chong Yu Industrial for a full refund. Hainan Chong Yu Industrial recommends consumers destroy the garments by cutting them in half and emailing a picture of them to lingershierhao22@163.com.

Hainan Chong Yu Industrial and Amazon will refund the purchase price once they receive the photo. The two companies will contact all known purchasers. There are plenty more recalled children's pajamas where that came from, with a recent notice posted by the CPSC that includes approximately 38,740 children's pajama sets manufactured by Selfie Craft Company due to concerns that they pose a burn injury risk to children. The CPSC has not received any reports of injuries but advised parents to "immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children" and contact Selfie Craft Company.The sets are described as long-sleeve shirts and pants pajamas made up of 95% polyester and 5% elastane and suited for children ages 3 to 12, according to the recall notice. They were also sold with seven permanent fabric pens labeled "Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love." The sets were made in the UK and Bangladesh. They were sold on several online marketplaces, including Etsy.com, Macy's.com, and selfiecraft.co.uk. They were also available at boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.

Other sleepwear recalled includes: 2,140 NewCosplay sleepwear pieces from Shanghai Xunao Elevator, 1,930 NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up, one-piece children's sleepwear pieces from Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center, 3,300 NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear pieces from Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company, 280 NewCosplay pieces of sleepwear from Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material, 780 NewCosplay pieces of sleepwear from Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading, and 2,400 children's polyester robes from Vaenait Baby.