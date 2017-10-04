Patron Sues Six Flags After They Claim He Was Indecent in Their Park

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is being hit by a lawsuit from a patron that was accused of allegedly pleasuring himself in the pool.

According to TMZ, Eric Anthony Guinea is suing the theme park for discrimination and emotional distress caused after Six Flags claimed that he masturbated in front of children in the pool.

In the court documents, Guinea claims that a security guard from the theme park ordered him out of the pool. The guard then told the other staff members that Guinea was pleasuring himself.

Guinea denies the accusation and says that he was playing with a rubber band he found in the pool while watching his 5-year-old daughter. He says that one of the staff members at the park even asked if he was a registered sex offender.

The staff member then laughed it off and told Guinea to enjoy his day.

The entire ordeal was humiliating for Guinea. He says that the situation was made worse because he claims to be singled out since he’s a 370-pound man covered in tattoos and with keloids all over his body.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has yet to respond to the lawsuit.