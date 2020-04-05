Six Flags Closing Down Through at Least May as Coronavirus Crisis Continues

Just like many other theme parks across the country, Six Flags is closing down through mid-May amid the coronavirus crisis. According to the Motley Fool, on Monday, the organization announced that its line-up of water parks and theme parks would be closed through mid-May in response to the global health pandemic, which aligns with the lockdown guidelines that many states currently have in place. The company, which noted that there have not been any reported cases of COVID-19 on their properties, indicated that parks across the country could be closed for a longer period than that, but that they will re-open as soon as they are safely able to do so.

“Six Flags America has temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter,” Six Flag’s official statement read. “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at our property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.” Their statement went on to detail information regarding prepaid tickets. As the company related, the dates on these tickets will be adjusting accordingly in relation to the length of time that the parks will be closed.

“For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season,” they expressed. “For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags America’s Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).”

Motley Fool also reported information regarding how Six Flags will manage payments for its employees. According to the publication, starting on April 6, Six Flags will reduce pay and hours for employees in order to try and save money during the shutdown. Employees who were full-time hourly workers will see their hours cut by 25 percent to 30 hours per week. Salaried employees who were full-time, as well as all executives, will take a temporary 25 percent pay cut. Health insurance plans for employees will reportedly remain unchanged.

“We decided to decrease salaries rather than implement a workforce reduction to ensure … that Six Flags has an experienced workforce in place when we are in a position to reopen our parks,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said.

As previously mentioned, other theme parks in the country have also announced that they would be closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney parks, Universal Studios parks, and SeaWorld locations have all closed out of caution amidst this crisis.