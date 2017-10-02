Trending

Shots Reportedly Fired at USC Campus

UPDATE: Police say there is no active shooter at USC, the LAPD tweeted.We can confirm there’s […]

UPDATE: Police say there is no active shooter at USC, the LAPD tweeted.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Shots have reportedly been fired at the University of Southern California, ABC7 tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“Reports of shots fired at USC,” the tweet read. “LAPD on scene investigating.”

Multiple Twitter users shared that students and faculty at the school are on lockdown.

The LAPD tweeted that they were responding to reports of a shooting at the school but that nothing was confirmed and a search is in progress.

The school also tweeted about the police activity but noted that nothing has been confirmed and advised those on campus to shelter in place.

