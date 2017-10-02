Shots Reportedly Fired at USC Campus

UPDATE: Police say there is no active shooter at USC, the LAPD tweeted.

We can confirm there’s been NO shooting on @USC Campus. Systematic search was conducted in coordination with @USCDPS. No danger to community — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Shots have reportedly been fired at the University of Southern California, ABC7 tweeted on Monday afternoon.

#BREAKINGNEWS– Reports of shots fired at USC. LAPD on scene investigating. — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 2, 2017

“Reports of shots fired at USC,” the tweet read. “LAPD on scene investigating.”

Multiple Twitter users shared that students and faculty at the school are on lockdown.

my sister just texted me that there’s an active shooter on USC’s campus. They’re hiding in a classroom with tables blocking the door — beyonce’s moles (@twowaypager) October 2, 2017

My wife is calling me from a locked classroom at USC. students running everywhere. Active shooter. I’m so scared — Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) October 2, 2017

The LAPD tweeted that they were responding to reports of a shooting at the school but that nothing was confirmed and a search is in progress.

#LAPD responding to reports of a shooting on the @USC Campus. No confirmation at this point. Search in progress. More info as available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

The school also tweeted about the police activity but noted that nothing has been confirmed and advised those on campus to shelter in place.

Police Activity at 610 Childs Way, Fertitta Hall on UPC Campus. Police searching Fertitta Hall. Shots reported but https://t.co/823AnCdsJS — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

…not confirmed. Shelter in place. (end) — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

