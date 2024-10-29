Shots Fired at Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Suspect Arrested

A person is in custody after a standoff that involved shots fired at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NBC News. It is unclear if anyone was injured by the shots, and the suspect’s name has not been released to the public as of press time.

At 2:57 p.m. local time, the Atlanta Police Department shared a notice on X that read: “Officers are investigating a person armed at 75 14th St NE. Out of an abundance of caution, units have set up a perimeter to safely investigate the matter.”

Media reports say shots were fired amidst the police response, and the armed suspect was seen in social media footage shooting off a weapon off a hotel room balcony. (The footage in question came from a witness named Bill Beard, who shared his view of the Four Seasons on X.) It’s unclear if police discharged their weapons during their response.

By 4:35 p.m., the situation had been resolved, with police sharing, “The shelter in place has been lifted. We ask that citizens still avoid the area. Streets will continue to be closed in the area for a period, as the investigation continues. The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody.”

Though not officially confirmed to be the suspect, AJC reported that they saw an unknown male “on a stretcher” who was soon transported out of the area near the hotel via ambulance. A police car followed the ambulance as it left. Footage from 11Alive confirmed this account.