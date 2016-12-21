Shaun T Spills the Tips You Need to Hear Before Making Your New Year’s Resolutions

Stay Motivated Within & Don’t let anyone get in the way of self progress! #motivation #monday #trust #believe #focus #newyear #finish A video posted by Shaun T (@shauntfitness) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:28am PST

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, who better to pep you up than Shaun T? The celebrity trainer behind the Insanity workout program shared a Motivation Monday video on Instagram.

Now that we’re barreling full steam ahead into the holidays and the end of the year, it’s important to start looking for ways to keep yourself motivated to stick to those fitness goals. Like Shaun T said in his video, you’ve got to find your own captivation and use your resources to stay on top of your game.

Change your perspective

Find ways to stay positive about your goals. For example, instead of punishing yourself with working out, imagine how great you will feel afterward.

Set a goal

It’s important to set a goal that you can measure. Make sure that you set milestones on the way to that goal so that you always have something to look forward to and celebrate!

Reach out to others for support

It’s always better to have someone out there ready to hold you accountable. Try teaming up with a friend so you can help each other stay on track!

If all else fails… have a backup plan

If you find yourself making excuses about why you can’t make it to the gym, devise an at-home workout routine to rule that excuse out!