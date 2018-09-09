Watch Serena Williams Furiously Slam Umpire Before Losing 2018 US Open

The scene at Arthur Ashe Stadium was chaotic during the women’s U.S. Open final, as Serena Williams got into a yelling match with officials after she was accused of being coached during play.

“You owe me an apology!” Serena was fired up with the official in the final set of the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/r6RSbrirnV — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2018

In the middle of the second set, chair umpire Carlos Ramos penalized Williams after her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou gestured to her from the seats, reports The New York Times. Although this was only a warning, Williams was overheard telling Ramos she “never cheats.”

Later, Williams broke her racket, which earned another point penalty. This sparked a long argument between Ramos and Williams, who accused Ramos of being tougher on her because she is a woman.

Serena Williams after getting penalized because she called judge a “thief” “There;s a a lot of men who have said things and because they are men nothing happens to them”….pic.twitter.com/Vr9WTspqFw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2018

“There are men out here that do a lot worse, but because I’m a woman, because I’m a woman you’re going to take this away from me? That is not right,” Williams told Ramos.

Williams also said she doesn’t “think I do much worse” than the men. “There’s a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things but because they are men, that doesn’t happen to them,” she said.

During the dispute, Williams called Ramos a “thief,” and she was given a full game penalty.

“I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.” —Serena to the chair umpire after receiving a coaching violation pic.twitter.com/v6Q2GWYYOn — espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2018

“You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life! I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her,” Williams told Ramos at one point. “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

As CBS Sports notes, the entire ordeal did not help Williams in the match. She lost the first set to Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-2. She was trying to mount a comeback when the dispute stalled the second set and a chorus of boos began. Williams went on to lose the second set 6-4, making Osaka the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam tournament.

You really can’t tell who won the #USOpen without context and that’s wild. pic.twitter.com/4vOP0Nu0ss — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) September 8, 2018

After Osaka secured the victory, the two players embraced at the net, but Williams was still angry. “Can I get an apology?” she asked Ramos.

During the ceremony, the crowed booed even while Williams was trying to make Osaka feel better. Photos from the ceremony show Osaka looking as disappointed as Williams, and even in tears.

“Let’s make this the best moment we can and we’ll get through it,” Williams told the crowd. “But let’s give everyone the credit where credit’s due and let’s not boo anymore. We just — we’re going to get through this and let’s be positive. So congratulations, Naomi. No more booing!”

Later, Mouratoglou admitted he tried to give Williams a signal during the match, but she did not see him.

“Yes, I coached I did make a coaching signal,” Mouratoglou said, reports the Times. “Serena did not see me, that’s why she did not understand why she got a warning, but I tried to coach her, like 100 percent of the coaches in 100 percent of the matches all year long.”

Williams later said she did not have signals, and said she only looked at the players’ box in the stands for encouragement.

Photo credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images