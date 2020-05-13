Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander's Dog Spotted Snoozing During Coronavirus Hearing, Sparking Priceless Reactions

It was a day of viral moments in the United States Senate on Tuesday, but it seems that Senator Lamar Alexander's dog has stolen the show after a remote hearing on the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly as Alexander, a Republican who represents the state of Tennessee, asked Dr. Anthony Fauci some questions over Zoom about the possibility of reopening the economy.

During the call, you could see Alexander's dog, Rufus, napping in the background, who seemed more than happy curled up on a dog bed during the hearing. Rufus appeared to shift a bit when Alexander asked Fauci about the possibility of sending kids back to school in the fall, as TMZ pointed out. Though Fauci's recommendation was even less encouraging, as he testified that opening again too quickly would likely trigger a second outbreak

Fauci also added that there are almost certainly more COVID-19 deaths than being reported, a vaccine is months away, but stressed testing would be ramped up shortly. In the meantime, viewers were captivated by Rufus, which managed to bridge the political divide in a particularly tense and partisan time. Of course, those watching the hearings at home were quite captivated by Alexander's dog as well, and they took to Twitter to talk about it.