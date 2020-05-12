Senator Tim Kaine's Post-Apocalyptic Face Covering in Senate Hearing Makes Waves on Social Media

Sen. Tim Kaine wore a cloth face covering to the United States Senate hearing on Tuesday, and it distracted some viewers. In place of a surgical mask, or a cloth equivalent, Kaine tied a stylized red bandana around his face in a style many people associate with old Western films. The look drew plenty of strong reactions on Twitter.

All eyes were on Kaine on Tuesday as the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP) met to discuss the coronavirus response. Many of the lawmakers in attendance wore gloves and face masks, though none drew as much attention as Kaine. The Democratic senator from Virginia cut a striking figure with his red and black bandana resting over his nose and dangling down to his chest. Despite the other officious discussions going on, viewers couldn't help but focus in on Kaine.

Kaine was one of the few senators to attend Tuesday's hearing in person. Many joined the meeting via video chat, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The White House coronavirus task force's Dr. Anthony Fauci also chimed in remotely from a "modified quarantine," according to a report by CBS News. Fauci said he had a "low risk" exposure to a person infected with COVID-19.

Fauci's testimony was the highlight of the hearing. He advocated for ongoing social distancing, saying that some of the states trying to reopen public spaces right now have not met the guidelines he set out for them. Among other things, he suggested that the current death toll is likely higher than is being reported, and that it will continue to rise of precautions are not extended.

