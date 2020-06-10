See Chad Daybell's Full Arrest Warrant and Bond Conditions Following Felony Charges

Chad Daybell was charged with destroying evidence Wednesday as prosecutors say two children's remains were found on the Idaho property of the stepfather of two children who have been missing since September 2019. The husband of Lori Vallow is facing felony charges on two counts of destroying evidence a day after the human remains were found on his Fremont County property, according to CNN.

Fremont County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in court Wednesday that while the remains have yet to be identified as either the missing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan or 7-year-old JJ Vallow, they are definitely those of children. Daybell is accused of concealing the remains sometime between September 2019 and June 2020 and his bail was set at $1 million. Fox 10 Pheonix reporter Justin Lum tweeted out the full arrest warrant and bail order shortly after Daybell's appearance in court.

The warrant for arrest of Chad Daybell. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/jmmW4o5mNK — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020

Official filing of bond conditions: $1M bail

Must reside within boundaries of Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison & Fremont counties

Must wear ankle monitor

No contact w/ victims’ families#fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/V7yPmV53cS — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020

Vallow's children were last seen in September — Tylee on Sept. 8 on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park and JJ at school in Idaho just a few days later. Vallow is currently on trial for multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, and has pleaded not guilty to both.

The complicated case began in July 2019, when Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed he only shot in self-defense. Charles and Vallow were in the middle of a contentious divorce at the time, and police released body cam footage from January 2019 of Charles saying he could not get in touch with the children, and that his ex "thinks she's a resurrected being and a god." Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Vallow married Daybell in November, just two weeks after the death of his wife, Tammy, who was believed at the time to have died of natural causes. Authorities have since exhumed Tammy's body, but autopsy results have yet to be released. CNN reports that after Vallow and Daybell wed, they told some people Tylee had died a year before her father, and others that Vallow did not have any young children, according to police.