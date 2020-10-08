Second Stimulus Checks: Donald Trump Tells Congress to Pass Stimulus Deal After Halting Negotiations

✖

The chances of a second stimulus checks seem to rise and fall weekly, with President Donald Trump now telling congress to pass a stimulus deal, after he previously halted negotiations. On Tuesday evening, Trump tweeted that he supports "a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks." He added that he wants then to be sent out to Americans "immediately."

In the post, Trump tagged White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer. He added he is "ready to sign" the proposed stand-alone stimulus checks bill "now." This shift has come as quite a surprise to many, considering that earlier in the day Trump tweeted that he was ordering his representatives to halt all stimulus bill negotiations. "Immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," he stated.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump also stated that he wanted "Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well." He then wrote: "The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers." Notably, after Trump tweeted this the stock market took a steep decline.

Pelosi responded to Trump's initial orders by publicly saying that he was showing "his true colors," which means "putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress." The House Speaker went on to say, "Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets unless his name is printed on the check."

Pelosi continued, "At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard-working families." There is currently no word if or when stimulus bill negotiations may resume.