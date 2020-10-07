Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi Lashes out at Donald Trump for Ceasing Talks

✖

Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts about President Donald Trump, who was recently released from Walter Reed medical center following his positive COVID-19 test, and his demand that negotiators put a halt on their discussions over a new stimulus package. Highly anticipated among many across the country, a new relief plan now appears to be on hold until after the Nov. 3 election, much to the dismay of Americans and the House Speaker.

...@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Pelosi called Trump out for showing “his true colors” and placing himself ahead of everyone else “at the expense of the country.” She knocked him for his arrogance, as well, believing he only wants to do things that come with a benefit to him, “He refuses to put money in workers' pockets, unless his name is printed on the check.” Pelosi feels this move shows that the White House is in “complete disarray." The building is also dealing with yet another COVID-19 case after senior advisor Stephen Miller tested positive.

Prior to this announcement by Trump, talks surrounding the stimulus plan had seemingly picked back up after months of hitting a standstill. In August, the two sides remained far apart and appeared to be finding middle ground on some of their bigger differences over the past few weeks.

The reason for Trump wanting to push talks off until after the election has to do with a few key points, namely his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. In his string of tweets in which he announced a halt on talks, Trump said he is urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead place his “focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee.” Trump also feels that the country’s economy is doing fine and doesn’t need another relief plan for the time being, citing the stock market reaching “record levels” and jobs and unemployment “coming back in record numbers.”

Shortly after Pelosi called the President out, Trump quipped back with another tweet. “Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats were just playing ‘games’ with the desperately needed Workers Stimulus Payments.” He added that their plan was designed to benefit what he referred to as “Democrat-failed, high crime cities and states.”