Second Stimulus Check: It's August 14, and Americans Are Still Aching for Payment Relief
Nearly three weeks after the GOP introduced their HEALS Act proposal, a deal still has not been reached between White House administrators and top Democrats. As Friday, Aug. 14 rolled around with little hope that an agreement would be reached in the near future, Congress currently on recess, the American people took to Twitter to express the dire need for economic relief amid a global pandemic.
First introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, July 27, the HEALS Act, just as the HEROES Act and the CARES Act had before it, sought to provide a second-round of stimulus checks to eligible Americans. Those checks, totaling approximately the same amount as the first payments, have been seen as a necessity to help keep struggling Americans afloat amid the economic crisis. However, hope that those payments would be coming sooner rather than later has grown dimmer and dimmer with each passing day as negotiations on Capitol Hill collapsed.
Now, with chambers of Congress on recess and neither side seemingly willing to budge on their stances, the American people are demanding a relief bill, or at the very least, an additional round of direct payments, be passed. Keep scrolling to see the discussions taking place on social media as the country enters another week without additional aid.
Could really go for an economic stimulus check right about now— Raegan 🌱🖤 (@theraegandavis) August 14, 2020
😟 it is a sad reality for many these days. Many are in need of assistance. We need ubi but for now a stimulus check would make a big difference for many. https://t.co/OwZDit173z— Kathy Liebert (@pokerkat) August 14, 2020
Mr. President where is the generous stimulus check for the people, if you care for the people, sign a executive order for the $1200 ,we need you now and you will need us on November 3rd, thanks Mr. President— ce45167827 (@CarlosE45167827) August 14, 2020
Some people weren’t even getting unemployment and the stimulus check was a welcome boost. Now nothing for anyone!— Shelby Flower (@FlowerShelby) August 14, 2020
I'm done hearing bout the stimulus check from now on..smh. Congress u failed the american people by thinking this is a game instead of realizing its peeps lives ur messing with. Fuck ur foolishness!— Nobodie (@HapaKamoaGurl) August 14, 2020
That stimulus check would be pretty nice right now since I can’t go back to work until god knows when— victoria (@urwaifubasura) August 14, 2020
@senatemajldr @SpeakerPelosi If you cannot agree on a overall bill today at least do a bill for just stimulus checks to help the people now we are struggling how can you not see? If you really care you will step up and do something today!— Cynthia Whitworth (@cywhitworth79) August 14, 2020
Another stimulus check now or no vote Mr. Trump!— The Punisher (@CJNThePunisher) August 14, 2020
Stimulus check, stimulus check, stimulus check, stimulus check, stimulus check.— Ms. M (@mhtexyankee) August 14, 2020
Now.
WHY was there an adjournment, whithout the release of another stimulus check?!!? You’re all comfy in your well appointed homes and stately manners, while the majority are going with many of the things you take for granted!— KatB (@KatB17676899) August 14, 2020
GET A STIM CHECK OUT NOW!!
If republicans and democrats agree on a stimulus check, what keeps them from issuing those checks to people now, rather than waiting out the relief package battle?— imjustagirl (@Tarampratt6) August 14, 2020
@SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi can you please explain why it is not acceptable to pass the $1,200 stimulus checks separate from the rest of the deal? It seems to have no-partisan support. If you really wanted money in the pockets of Americans you’d pass it NOW. #Americans #first— The Shit Starter (@ShitStartingPro) August 14, 2020
Dear Government, stop sitting on your asses and start sending out a retroactive $1200 a month from May until now for stimulus checks.
The US is currently the laughing stock and “Florida” of the world. Please make us look better. 😭😭— Jillian ♐️™ 🌻🍄🍁 (@Gidget54) August 14, 2020
now when the hell is this second stimulus check gonna kick in— jp is young forever ⁷ (@noodIehobi) August 14, 2020