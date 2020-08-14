Second Stimulus Check: It's August 14, and Americans Are Still Aching for Payment Relief

Nearly three weeks after the GOP introduced their HEALS Act proposal, a deal still has not been reached between White House administrators and top Democrats. As Friday, Aug. 14 rolled around with little hope that an agreement would be reached in the near future, Congress currently on recess, the American people took to Twitter to express the dire need for economic relief amid a global pandemic.

First introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, July 27, the HEALS Act, just as the HEROES Act and the CARES Act had before it, sought to provide a second-round of stimulus checks to eligible Americans. Those checks, totaling approximately the same amount as the first payments, have been seen as a necessity to help keep struggling Americans afloat amid the economic crisis. However, hope that those payments would be coming sooner rather than later has grown dimmer and dimmer with each passing day as negotiations on Capitol Hill collapsed.

Now, with chambers of Congress on recess and neither side seemingly willing to budge on their stances, the American people are demanding a relief bill, or at the very least, an additional round of direct payments, be passed. Keep scrolling to see the discussions taking place on social media as the country enters another week without additional aid.