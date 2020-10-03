Sean Spicer Slammed With 'DWTS' Jokes After Calling Succession Stories 'Completely Ridiculous'

Sean Spicer learned the lesson of the age-old proverb "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones" on Friday afternoon. Spicer, the controversial former White House press secretary, used the phrase "completely ridiculous" when discussing recent stories in the press, writing, "These media stories about the line of succession are completely ridiculous." This remark was in response to some media outlets running explainer stories to capitalize on readers wondering what would happen if Donald Trump's COVID-19 battle takes an unfortunate turn.

Twitter users soon piled on Spicer for his wording, reminding him of his stint on Dancing With the Stars. Spicer's tenure on the show was one of the most controversial in recent memories. His time in the Trump administration made him a target of negative comments, and the fact that he somehow lasted long enough to come in 6th place despite low scores from judges. While on the ABC competition, he performed in several outlandish outfits, which many on Twitter also branded as "completely ridiculous." Scroll through to see some of the responses.



