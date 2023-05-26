Texas Pete Buffalo Sauce Recalled

Hot sauce fans need to know about this new recall: Texas Pete Buffalo Sauce. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration share details of the recall, explaining that T.W. Garner Food Company, who makes Texas Pete, "is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce." The reason for the recall due to "some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce which contains soy."

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the company's message continued. "The product can be identified as a 12 oz. glass bottle with orange sauce, called Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. The only product affected has best used by 120623T 065239 printed on the cap of the product." They also noted that, at this time, "no illnesses have been reported."

T.W. Garner Food Company went on to explain, "The recall was initiated after a report was received from a direct customer that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was located instead of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce. The bottle of Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was missing the allergen declaration of soy. Investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run."

The company cited locations where buyers should be cautious. "Product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA," they offered. "Consumers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with a best used by 120623T 065239 with a UPC 0 75500 10011 6 are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund."

Finally, they added, "Consumers with questions may contact Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Quality Assurance Manager at (336) 231-6417 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm EST or email at ContactUs@garnerfoods.com. For photos of the bottles affected by the recall, click this hyperlink to the FDA website.

In a description of the recalled sauce Texas Pete write: "Unleash this bold buffalo sauce and let it run wild on your next meal. The zesty flavors of Texas Pete® Buffalo Hot Wing Sauce are sure to turn the heat up a notch." As for the mild version, they add, "Our Extra Mild Wing Sauce is mild in heat, but there's nothing fair to middling about this savory savior of flavor."