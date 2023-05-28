US Government Issues Concerning Recall for Cocktail Drinkers

A word of warning before your next summer house party: a popular cocktail shaker has been recalled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published a recall earlier this month for the "Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shaker" from World Market. Customers who already have the shaker can contact World Market for a refund, and they are encouraged not to use the product any further.

The productin question here has a gold-colored metal top and a glass cup, which is precisely the problem. According to the CPSC, there have been three separate reports of the glass portion of the shaker cracking and breaking while in use, and two of these incidents even caused lacerations. Thankfully no professional medical attention was required, but the commission advised World Market to recall the shaker anyway. Consumers can now contact the company directly for a refund. If they cannot get to a World Market store to present their recalled shaker, they can simply submit a photo to ensure they get their money back.

These cocktail shakers were sold at World Market stores around the U.S. as well as on the company website from August 2022 to April 2023 for about $25. No receipt is needed to qualify or the refund, but consumers are asked to dispose of the shaker after submitting their photo to ensure it won't be used again. Consumers can contact the company via email at ConsumerCare@worldmarket.com or call the toll-free phne number at 877-967-5362. They can also submit photos at worldmarketcorp.com/product-recalls/.

Cocktail shakers have become more fashionable in recent years and it may be hard to identify the one in your home – especially if it was purchased last summer. If the barcode is still intact, the UPC number should read 26165837. The shaker's lid is stainless steel but is colored to look like gold, while the bottom part is glass with a subtle ribbed texture. Many other manufacturers favor metal for their cocktail shakers which makes sense given the vigorous use they may be put to. These days, plastic shakers are also not uncommon. You can always check the CPSC's website for the latest recalls and even sign up for notifications.