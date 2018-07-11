Sasha Baron Cohen Pranks Sarah Palin and She Is Not Amused

Sarah Palin was not pleased after falling victim to one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical interviews for his new comedy series.

Palin was one of many politicians who participated in Cohen’s new show, Who Is America? According to a post Palin made on Facebook, Cohen took on the persona of a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair while interviewing the former Alaskan governor. She and her daughter apparently bought the act the entire time, but Palin did not seem amused by the joke.

“Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” she wrote. “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Cohen only just announced his new show on Sunday, though he claims to have been working on it for a full year. In a promo posted to his social media pages, he asks former Vice President Dick Cheney to sign his “waterboard kit.” Cheney agrees with no surprise or hesitation.

“That’s the first time I’ve signed a waterboard,” he says conversationally.

Other than that, little is known of the new series, though Palin’s post did offer a few details. She explained that she and her daughter flew to Washington D.C. to meet Cohen, under the assumption that she’d be speaking with a disabled veteran. The interview went on for a long time, with escalating “disrespect and sarcasm,” until Palin “physically removed my mic and walked out.”

After that, Palin claims that Cohen’s production “purposefully dropped my daughter and me off at the wrong Washington, DC airport… knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska.”

Palin had no shortage of harsh words for Cohen, calling him “perverse” and “truly sick,” adding: “my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha. Every honorable American Vet should feel the same.”

Palin challenged CBS, Showtime and “shallow Sacha boy” to donate all proceeds from the episode to “a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets.”

“Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night,” she added, “but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country.”

Cohen is known for staying in character while those around him have no idea it’s a joke. He did so for movies like Borat, Bruno and Ali G. On Independence Day, he posted a recording of Donald Trump wishing violence against him for his antics from 2012, indicating that his new show might take aim at the now-president as well.



Who is America? premieres on Showtime on Sunday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET.