Sarah Stage Reveals Stunning Figure Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Sarah Stage is showing off her impressive bod just two weeks after giving birth to her second son. The fitness model posed in a mirror selfie with her 2-week-old, Logan Alexander, wearing a matching Calvin Klein bra and underwear.

Enjoying this newborn phase, it’s true what everyone says that it goes by so fast 😭 it’s been nice resting, healing and cuddling with the babes 👶🏻👦🏻 Still recovering from c section and continuing to take it easy at home ❤️ My goal is to make it all the way through trick or treating tomorrow with the family 🎃🙏🏼 #csectionrecovery #2weeksold #momlife #2under3Club A post shared by MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

In the pic, her postpartum tummy seems to have shrunk even more and we’re able to see a tiny peek at her defined abs.

“Enjoying this newborn phase, it’s true what everyone says that it goes by so fast,” she wrote in the caption, adding that she loves cuddling with her two kids. “Still recovering from c section and continuing to take it easy at home.”

“My goal is to make it all the way through trick or treating tomorrow with the family,” she added.

As always, a few commenters chirped in with their negative thoughts. Some attacked the fact that she had a C-section and others wondered why she wasn’t wearing the hospital-grade “diapers” or pads many moms are sent home with after giving birth.

“Why you dont give a birth in natural way?” someone wrote.

“Girl how did you manage to fit the huge diaper moms have to wear after birth under those clavins ?” another sarcastically asked.

“You not wearing the big a-s pads they give you after delivery? You not bleeding and wearing some damn white drawls? Smhhhhhh” another wrote.

But many of Stage’s followers came to her defense and praised her for sharing her recovery.

“You’re so strong to walk all of trick or treating with that c-section!!! It looks so painful,” one person wrote.

The mom of two, who you may know better as the “Six-Pack Mom,” rose to internet fame during her first pregnancy in 2015 when she maintained her svelte figure and killer abs throughout her entire pregnancy, which she also did this time around during her second pregnancy. While many accused her of malnourishing her child by working out so frequently while pregnant, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Her haters only multiplied during her second pregnancy, but Stage said she simply listened to her doctor and her body and tried to block out the haters.

“The majority [of comments] are very supportive and positive, so I focus on that,” she told Cosmopolitan. “The entire [first] pregnancy, I felt reassured from the feedback from my doctor, which was always that the baby was measuring normal and healthy. The same goes for this pregnancy.”

She even defended herself in a workout clip she posted to Instagram after some commenters criticized her fitness habits.

“I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” she wrote alongside the workout clip. “And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

In another postpartum Instagram post, Stage wrote that she wants her followers to know that while her pregnancy and recovery may look easy, she’s still struggling just like any other mom.

“JUST LIKE YOU, I’m doing the best I can while having swollen boobs, pads in my nursing bra, pads granny panties, baby spit up on my shirt, crazy hormones, no sleep BUT it’s all worth it!!” she wrote. “I hope that Now, since I have ANOTHER healthy baby, it will show you that although we are all different, we all care about ONE outcome over anything else and that is a healthy baby and healthy pregnancy!!”