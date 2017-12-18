Sarah Palin’s Son Arrested for Burglary and Assault in Alaska

Track Palin, the oldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, was arrested on burglary and assault charges on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who was picked up by police in Wasilla, Alaska, was arraigned Sunday morning after his arrest on charges of felony burglary, assault in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief for causing property damage between $250 and $999, NBC News reports. All charges are said to be related to domestic violence.

Details regarding the incident have not been made available, and John Tiemessen, a lawyer for the Palin family, said that Track Palin’s parents were unable to comment at the time.

“Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further,” Tiemessen said. “They ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request.”

This isn’t the first time that Palin has faced trouble with the law. The 28-year-old Army veteran was arrested on domestic assault charges in January 2016. He was charged with assault in the fourth degree, interfering with a domestic violence report, and misconduct involving weapons. Palin’ girlfriend told police that she had been punched in the face.

Sarah Palin has suggested that her son’s behavior is due to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder that stems from his years spent in the Army. Track Palin enlisted in 2007 and spent a year deployed in Iraq.

Track Palin currently remains in custody at the Mat-Su Pre-Trial Facility.