Sarah Huckabee Sanders Chokes Back Tears When Asked by Kid Reporter About School Shootings

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently choked back tears when asked about school shootings by a child reporter.

During a recent White House Press briefing a child a “TIME for Kids” reporter — Benje Choucroun — spoke about the “mental health” of students who have to “worry about the fact” that they ot their friends “could be shot at school.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that the 13-year-old then asked Sanders if she could “specifically” tell him “what this administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?”

“I think that… as a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I’m sorry that she feel that way,” Sanders said as her eyes began to fill with tears.

Attempting to hold back a breakdown, Sanders then assured the teen that “this administration takes it seriously,” and added that the School Safety Commission that President Donald Trump “convened” is preparing to meet to “discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off.”

The emotional exchange came less than a week after another school shooting took place in the U.S., this time in Noblesville, Indiana. The incident took place at Noblesville West Middle School, and police were able to quickly subdue the suspected student shooter. No one was fatally wounded in the shooting, but both a teacher and another student were injured.

Following the shooting, many quickly took to social media to comment on the shooting, with a number of high-profile politicians sharing their feelings.

“As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted. “We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville.”

As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 25, 2018

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers,” added U.S. Vice President, and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. “Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”