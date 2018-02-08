Sam’s Club Stores Quietly Closing Across the Country

On the same day Walmart announced it was raising hourly wages, the company also closed several Sam’s Clubs across the country.
Some of the 63 Sam’s Clubs Walmart plans to close were shuttered Thursday without notice. Three of those closed are in the Houston area, and customers there told 11Alive.com that there were signs posted on the gas pumps and the front door.
“I’m surprised they didn’t tell anybody anything,” one customer told 11Alive.com.
“It’s kind of disappointing because Sam’s is a good store,” another added.
Several customers took to Twitter, where Walmart has been answering questions.
“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club said in one statement. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”
The company also told others concerned about the employees that it will “provide support and resources to those associates who are affected, including the bonus announced today and 60 days of pay, as well as severance to those eligible.”
Other customers asked if the pharmacies would re-open.
According to Business Insider, Sam’s Club didn’t say how many employees the closures will impact. However, each locations employs about 175 people, which means that 11,000 people could get pink slips.
Ten of the stores will turn into e-commerce distribution centers. Others will stay open for a few weeks before closing for good. KENS 5 in San Antonio reported that a store there will be open until Jan. 26 and will be selling most of remaining stock for 25 percent off.
News of the sudden closures came on the same day Walmart announced it would raise starting salary at Walmart stores from $9 to $11 an hour. It will also hand out one-time bonuses to full and part-time employees. Workers with a least 20 years at the company are eligible for a $1,000 bonus.
Here’s the full list of Sam’s Clubs closing:
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286
15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342
69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477
355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
7233 N Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462
5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607
340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911
32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874
81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036
301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540
2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360
1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico
Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957
Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico
615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images