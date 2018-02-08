Sam’s Club Stores Quietly Closing Across the Country

On the same day Walmart announced it was raising hourly wages, the company also closed several Sam’s Clubs across the country.

Some of the 63 Sam’s Clubs Walmart plans to close were shuttered Thursday without notice. Three of those closed are in the Houston area, and customers there told 11Alive.com that there were signs posted on the gas pumps and the front door.

“I’m surprised they didn’t tell anybody anything,” one customer told 11Alive.com.

“It’s kind of disappointing because Sam’s is a good store,” another added.

Several customers took to Twitter, where Walmart has been answering questions.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club said in one statement. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

The company also told others concerned about the employees that it will “provide support and resources to those associates who are affected, including the bonus announced today and 60 days of pay, as well as severance to those eligible.”

Other customers asked if the pharmacies would re-open.

According to Business Insider, Sam’s Club didn’t say how many employees the closures will impact. However, each locations employs about 175 people, which means that 11,000 people could get pink slips.

Ten of the stores will turn into e-commerce distribution centers. Others will stay open for a few weeks before closing for good. KENS 5 in San Antonio reported that a store there will be open until Jan. 26 and will be selling most of remaining stock for 25 percent off.

News of the sudden closures came on the same day Walmart announced it would raise starting salary at Walmart stores from $9 to $11 an hour. It will also hand out one-time bonuses to full and part-time employees. Workers with a least 20 years at the company are eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

Here’s the full list of Sam’s Clubs closing:

Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images