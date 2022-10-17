Salami Recall Issued

Yet another food product has been pulled from store shelves. Amid a string of recalls affecting a long list of items, including ground beef and baby formula, a popular salami has been recalled from markets and stores after is was found to possibly be contaminated with salmonella. The recall, issued by Murray River Smokehouse, however, doesn't have much bearing on U.S. consumers, as it originated in Australia, where health officials are advising consumers not to eat the recalled salami.

Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the recall was issued on Oct. 13 and affects several Murray River Smokehouse salami products. The recall pertains to Murray River Smokehouse salami mild in the 180-gram size with a Best Before date of "25FEB2023." Also included in the recall is Murray River Smokehouse salami pepper, also in the 180-gram size, with a Best Before date of 06MAR2023. No other product are affected. The products were available for purchase at Harris Farm Markets, Thyme to Taste, Goldfields Grocers and Milawa Cheese in New South Wales and Victoria

Murray River Smokehouse Pty Ltd is recalling their Murray River Smokehouse salami mild and Murray River Smokehouse salami pepper, 180g vacuum pack (various best before dates) due to microbial contamination.



For further information, see our website: https://t.co/EGRWcj4kca pic.twitter.com/N9jvfM6Vlm — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) October 13, 2022

The recall was issued due to "microbial (Salmonella) contamination." While it is unclear if there have been any confirmed illnesses in relation to the recall, consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a foodborne illness that, while common, can be serious. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Due to the health risk the recalled products pose, Australian health officials urged consumers who purchased the recalled salami not to eat it. Consumers were instead advised to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Unfortunately for Australian consumers, this is just the latest recall to hit the market. Earlier in October, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand alerted consumers to a recall of Smith's Snackfood Company's Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips. The recall, which affects various bag sizes, was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter," as it was found the bags of chips may contain plastic pieces.