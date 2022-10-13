Smoothie Recall Issued

Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.

Consumers were alerted to the recall in a notice shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency on Oct. 9. Per that notice, the recall only affects the 8-pack of tropical smoothie shakes with a best-before date of May 31, 2023. The recall includes two separate batch codes – 1050400 20 and 1050400 23. No other Superdrug products are affected by the recall at this time. The recall notice did not specify locations where the product was sold.

The recall was initiated because the product may contain small pieces of metal, making it unsafe to consume. Due to this, consumers have been advised against drinking the recalled Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake. Consumers should instead return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund. No receipt is required to receive a refund. Those with further questions can contact Superdrug Customer Relations on 03456 710709 or email help@superdrug.com.

"Superdrug is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers," the company added in a point-of-sale notice. "These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."

The recall was issued on the same day that Tesco recalled one of its products for the same reason. The company, per a notice shared by UK's Food Standards Agency, has pulled Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein from store shelves and advised consumers against eating the two products after it was found they may contain small pieces of metal. The recall affects the 500-gram sizes of the products, with various batch codes and "Best Before" dates impacted by the recall. Just last month, the grocer recalled 80-gram pack sizes of Happi Free From Oat M!lk bars, which contained undeclared milk, making the products a potentially life-threatening hazard to those with a milk allergy. Addressing those recalls, the company said, "Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."