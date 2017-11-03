Friends Reveal New Information About Sabrina Limon’s Relationship With Man Who Killed Ex

Close friends of a California couple are speaking out about how the wife, Sabrina Limon, was welcoming visits with flowers and affectionate letters from a man who eventually admitted to plotting with her to kill her husband, Robert Limon.

On Friday, Sabrina and her former lover, Jonathan Hearn, are scheduled for sentencing for their roles in the August 2014 shooting of Robert, 38. Sabrina’s friends, the Bernatene family, have opened up in a new episode of Dateline about the way the two behaved only weeks after Robert was killed by Hearn.

After Robert’s slaying, Hearn came to visit Sabrina. The encounter alarmed Kelly and Jason Bernatene, who were friends with Sabrina and Robert.

Hearn came to Sabrina’s house with a handful of gifts and a note that struck Kelly as inappropriate and concerning.

“We’re not talking like a little thing of flowers,” Kelly Bernatene says in the clip. “I mean, we’re talking like a huge bouquet of flowers that just happened to be the flowers that were in her wedding bouquet.”

Kelly says that Limon also shared with her a letter that Hearn delivered.

“It talked about what a wonderful man Rob was, and how he wants to be the kind of person he was, and all these things,” Kelly said.

Kelly explained being put off by Sabrina’s reaction to the letter being given to her so soon after her husband’s death.

“‘Isn’t this sweet? Listen to this, listen to how sweet Jonathan is,’” Kelly said of Sabrina’s response. “So I’m trying not throw up, I’m trying not to scream. I’m just, like, freaking out.”

According to police and prosecutors, Sabrina was having an extramarital affair with Robert who she’d met in 2012. The pair plotted to murder Robert so they could be together.

Last January, Hearn accepted a plea deal on charges of voluntary manslaughter and other counts in connection with Robert’s death, the Bakersfield Californian reports.

Hearn agreed to testify against Sabrina at her trial in exchange for a prison term of 25 years and four months.

“It was inevitable that Rob needed to die for Sabrina and I to move forward with our relationship,” Hearn testified.

On Oct. 5, Sabrina was found guilty and is facing 25 years in prison for the first-degree murder of her former spouse, which occurred at his workplace.

The Dateline episode, titled “Secrets at Silver Lakes,” airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.