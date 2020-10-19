Rush Limbaugh Updates Status of Terminal Cancer Diagnosis After Concerning Scan Results

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has offered an update on the status of his terminal cancer diagnosis. The update comes after Limbaugh received some concerning scan results during a recent doctor's office visit. Speaking to the listeners of The Rush Limbaugh Show, the host explained that the cancer has progressed.

"Prior that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant. That’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable," Limbaugh explained. "But it’s always the reality, and the knowledge, that that can change and it can come back, because it is cancer. It outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it. And this, of course, this is stage 4 lung cancer."

Limbaugh then went on to share, "Stage 4 is, as they say, terminal. So we have to tweak the treatment plan, which we did, and the chemotherapy drugs in hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible. So the idea now is to keep it where it is, or to maybe have it reduce again. We’ve shown that that is possible. If it happened once, it can happen again. So that is the objective of the current treatment plan."

"I hate the way I feel every day. It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over." Rush Limbaugh gives an emotional update on his fight with cancer that he says is "terminal." pic.twitter.com/ldmYzU66XI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 19, 2020

Regarding how he's taking the news, Limbaugh spoke candidly, saying, "We all know we’re going to die at some point. When you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it." However, he added that the support he's received from listeners has been overwhelming and very welcomed. "Hearing from you, know that you’re out there praying and everything else you’re doing, that is a blessing. It’s just a series of blessings, and I am grateful to be able to come here to the studio and tell you about it."

Limbaugh is not the only conservative radio host whose had to share a cancer diagnosis update lately, as Dan Bongino recently revealed that he too has been diagnosed with the illness. "Just a little bit of bad news on a personal note," he said, explaining that he has "lymphoma – the Hodgkin’s type," but clarifying that "it is treatable."