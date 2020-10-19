Dan Bongino Reveals Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis

Conservative radio host and political commentator Dan Bongino had revealed that he's been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Bongino shared the news during a recent episode of his radio show, saying, "Just a little bit of bad news on a personal note." He shared that "it’s lymphoma – the Hodgkin’s type," and explained that "it is treatable."

Bongino went on to say, "I feel like I owe you an update. I’m going to leave it there. I have nothing to be depressed about. There’s a treatment plan. Everybody’s got their obstacles; this is just another one for me and [my wife]. I do have cancer, and that is hard for me to say." Bongino then concluded, "We’ll be okay. I am optimistic. It’s not some act I’m putting on for the show. I’ve got good doctors, good family, good support network, great friends, and the best audience in the business."

“We did get a diagnosis yesterday from my doctor. ... Unfortunately, it is cancer.”@DBongino reveals that he has been diagnosed with cancer. pic.twitter.com/TookEt5NqL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 16, 2020

At one point, Bongino also expressed his appreciation for all the support he's received from listeners. "I know my audience, you have been amazing," he said. "I’ve received an overwhelming amount of support." Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the white blood cells in the lymphatic system. This is the part of your body that fights diseases.

SurvivorNet points out that many cancer survivors, such as 53 year-old ovarian cancer survivor Kelly Sargent, believe that a big part of their recovery was due to all the cupport they got from those around them. "I have an incredible set of friends that I met after my diagnosis through a Bible study group that have become very, very close friends of mine that are an incredible part of my support system," Sargent said. "That support from those ladies has been life-changing for me."

After Bongino shared the news of his cancer diagnosis, he began to receive and outpouring of love and support online. "We love you, Dan. And you will pull through this," tweeted fellow conservative radio host Mark R. Levin. "You’re a dear friend to Julie and me. God bless you, Paula, and your kids."

Bongino has since taken to social media himself, to thank all his friends and fans for their support. "Thank you. You all are really amazing," he wrote. "Words don’t do the sense of gratitude I feel, any justice."