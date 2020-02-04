Donald Trump Speaks out on Rush Limbaugh’s Cancer Diagnosis

President Donald Trump, in the midst of an impeachment trial, picked up some good news on Monday as he won the Iowa Republic Caucus. On the other end of the spectrum, Trump was disappointed about the health situation facing Rush Limbaugh.

The radio host announced that he has advanced lung cancer. Trump took to Twitter to share some words about Limbaugh.

“Many people do not know what a great guy [and] fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him,” Trump said in the tweet that linked to an article on the Washington Examiner. “Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

Many were quick to reply his post, with one user replying, “Prayers for Rush Limbaugh and a speedy recovery for a great guy.”

Limbaugh made the announcement on his radio show.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don’t like making things about me… there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I’m reacting to treatment.”

He went on, “My intention is to come here everyday I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction.”

Many in the industry quickly reacted to the shocking news. Laura Ingraham, who has a show on Fox News, put out a tweet sending her thoughts and prayers his way as he prepares to fight.

We are praying the rosary this week for Rush Limbaugh. May he find treatment that brings healing. Prayer warriors coast-to-coast are hard at work. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 4, 2020

Rudy Giuliani put out a well-thought-out tweet in which he called Limbaugh a “friend for almost 30 years.“

“Rush Limbaugh was the innovator who spoke for the Americans ignored and disrespected by the elites. He’s done it with a powerful rational argument and a truly great sense of humor,” he wrote.

Rich Bressler, the president of iHeartMedia, also put out a statement that wrapped up by saying, ” I know millions of people nationwide join me and all of iHeart in wishing him a full recovery.”