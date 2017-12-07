Rupert Murdoch’s $30M Property Destroyed by Wildfire

NBC Los Angeles reporting Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch’s $30-million vineyard estate is on fire. https://t.co/2P1Lw905Ql pic.twitter.com/QGWG9vIpzH — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) December 6, 2017

FOX News CEO Rupert Murdoch’s $30 million Bel-Air property has been set ablaze by the Skirball fire sweeping through Los Angeles.

“From initial reports, we’re hearing it belongs to Rupert Murdoch. Apparently it’s a $30 million property,” an NBC4 reporter said on Wednesday according to The Wrap. “He owns these vineyards here and it’s causing some major problems. If this fire spreads across the hillside, that is going to be a major problem, devastating to the vineyards. Hopefully it is not too close to his home, but that’s what we know so far.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 86-year-old purchased the 16-acre property from former Northtop Grumman CEO Tom Jones. The property, last valued at $30 million, includes a 7,500-square-foot house and the 13-acre Moraga Vineyards.

The Skirball fire broke out early Wednesday morning and has already stretched more than 100 acres. It has forced multiple evacuations and the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center was shut down. The fire is currently being fought by hundreds of firefighters, Los Angeles Daily News reports, and at least four homes have already been destroyed.

Photo credit: Twitter /@JoeyGMueller