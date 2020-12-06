Rudy Guiliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Donald Trump Says

✖

President Donald Trump revealed on Twitter Sunday afternoon that his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani is the latest person close to Trump to test positive for the virus since the 2020 presidential election last month. Giuliani was in Michigan earlier this week, where he complained to state Republicans for not overturning President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"[Giuliani], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump wrote, once again referring to COVID-19 as the "China Virus." The president added, "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump himself tested positive for the coronavirus in early October. His son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive on Nov. 16. Giuliani's son, White House official Andrew Giuliani, tested positive on Nov. 20.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani has been traveling around the country representing Trump's campaign in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump and Giuliani have claimed there was widespread voter fraud, despite no evidence. On Wednesday, Giuliani visiting Lansing, Michigan, where he testified before the state House Oversight Committee. He called results that show Biden winning Michigan's popular vote a "complete falsehood," reports MLive. Giuliani ad many others who attended did not wear a mask during the hearing.

Although Giuliani's son Andrew tested positive, the former New York City Mayor refused to quarantine himself so he could continue traveling. In addition to his stop in Michigan, he has also gone to Arizona and Pennsylvania in the last two weeks, notes The Hill. Giuliani still has not produced any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would cause a change in the election's result. Judges in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada have dismissed cases in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press the Justice Department has not seen evidence of widespread fraud in the election. "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr said. U.S. attorneys and the FBI are investigating claims of fraud, but nothing that could change the results.