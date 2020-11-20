Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, became the latest person close to the president to test positive for the coronavirus. Trump's positive test result came earlier this week and is isolating, sources told Bloomberg Friday. The 42-year-old's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive over the summer and the two frequently appeared together during the campaign trail. The president also tested positive in early October.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," a Trump spokesman told CNN. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines." Trump's positive test was reported hours after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudolph Giuliani and a White House aide, announced on Twitter he tested positive. Hanna McInnis, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, also tested positive earlier this month, sources told Bloomberg. CBS News later reported that at least four White House aids, in addition to the younger Giuliani, have tested positive.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to spike across the country and is spreading again through Washington. This week, Sens. Rick Scott and Chuck Grassley, both Republicans, announced they tested positive for the virus. So far, 26 House members and 10 senators have tested positive during the pandemic. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also tested positive after the Nov. 3 election.

There are now more than 11.8 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 253,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. On Thursday, the U.S. set another daily high with 185,769 new cases reported, breaking the record set on Nov. 13. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now estimating that the death toll could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by Dec. 12, reports CNN. The CDC has also urged Americans not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to slow the spread of the virus.

"The number of deaths that we're going to see in three weeks' time or four weeks' time reflects the actions that we all take right now," Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, told CNN Thursday. "I understand that people are worried, they're stressed, they haven't seen their loved ones, they want to see their loved ones now more than ever... But we really cannot do that in person, indoors, safely this Thanksgiving."