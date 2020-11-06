Pennsylvania Senator Slams Donald Trump's Allegations of Voter Fraud in the State: 'Just Not Substantiated'

✖

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey recently slammed Donald Trump's voter fraud allegations in the state, saying that the president's claims are "just not substantiated." The Republican lawmaker shared his comments during a Friday morning conversation with TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie. "If the president has evidence of fraud, he should bring it to a court," Toomey added.

"I think the president still has a very narrow path by which he can win," the GOP senator also said, stating that he believes there is still a chance that Trump could end up winning in the state. "It's still possible that he can win Pennsylvania." However, he is firmly opposed to Trump's claims that voter fraud has been rampant in Pennsylvania, and that this is why Biden is currently leading in the state. "I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch. The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here."

Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with @SenToomey, who says he sees no evidence of fraud in the election and that President Trump still has a very narrow path to victory in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/YVJ5Bq7tyC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

Toomey also praised the work that Pennsylvania election officials and volunteers have been doing, after an overwhelming number of citizens turning their ballots. "We had a massive quantity of mail-in ballots, "Toomey said. "Election officials did a tremendous amount of work to be prepared to process this, but they weren’t allowed [by law] to start until Election Day."

The senator did chide officials for keeping "observers too far away from the counting to actually observe the counting." Though he added: "But is there any evidence that I’m aware of that there is significant large-scale fraud or malfeasance anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not."

Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is already talking about Trump's "postmortem" pic.twitter.com/EvtLBCmp2H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

In addition to his comments on TODAY, Toomey also appeared on CBS This Morning and echoed his sentiments on Trump's voter fraud claims. "The president’s speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it," Toomey said. "I voted for President Trump. I endorsed President Trump. I want the next president to be the person who legitimately wins the Electoral College and I will accept whoever that is."