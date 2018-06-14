Rudy Giuliani Reveals Relationship With Political Operative

Rudy Giuliani has revealed that he is in a relationship with political operative Jennifer LeBlanc, amidst reports that he allegedly cheated on his wife.

According to Page Six, Giuliani says that he and 56-year-old LeBlanc began seeing one another following the announcement of his divorce from his current wife, Judith Nathan.

“Yes I have gone out with her (LeBlanc) three times starting two or three weeks ago,” Giuliani told reporters.

“We are still only friends. It will, I hope, continue if we can have some privacy. Just don’t know what this fascination is with us or the mean-ness toward Dr. Ryan where nothing was going on but friendship,” Giuliani added.

The outlet goes on to report that they reached out to LeBlanc for a comment on her relationship with Giuliani but she did not return their messages.

The Dr. Ryan that Giuliani is referring to is 53-year-old Maria Rosa Ryan, a doctor whom he was reported to have been seen with at a spa resort. She is also married.

Resort staff reportedly claimed to have interacted with the two, but Giuliani refuted the claims. “I do know Dr. Ryan. She is a friend of mine, so is her husband, Bob. She’s a Ph.D. and a very, very fine woman,” he replied when reporters inquired about the trip.

The former New York City mayor then doubled down on his defense when journalist once again reached out about the cheating allegations.

“Oh come on, leave Maria alone. My separation from Judith has nothing to do with either Maria or Jennifer,” Giuliani said on Thursday. “Judith sued me for divorce over two months ago. I formally agreed soon thereafter. No one was named [in the divorce papers]; it was irreconcilable differences.”

“My seeing Jennifer began three weeks ago after my legal separation,” he then asserted. “That is no concern of anyone.”

Nathan, Giulani’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, reportedly is not buying his story that there was no overlap, as she recently provided the press with a statement of her own.

“My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her,” Nathan said.

As Giulani alluded to, he and Nathan are currently locked in a very messy divorce battle. The two did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they wed back in 2003, and they are now engaged in a battle over their fortune, estimated to be worth roughly $30 million.