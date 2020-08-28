RNC 2020: Donald Trump's Acceptance Speech Conjures Divided Opinions Online

The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention just concluded with Donald Trump's speech, and much of what the U.S. President said has conjured some divided opinions online. Trump's speech came after remarks delivered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. There were also speeches by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

The nearly week-long event also highlighted comments from many Trump family members, such as Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump. Many of the RNC 2020 speeches have been met with mixed reactions, such as one Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, and another from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who went viral for pointing weapons at peaceful protesters. It seems as if President Trump's speech has been no different, with many varying thoughts on what he said. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying.