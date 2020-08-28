RNC 2020: Donald Trump's Acceptance Speech Conjures Divided Opinions Online
The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention just concluded with Donald Trump's speech, and much of what the U.S. President said has conjured some divided opinions online. Trump's speech came after remarks delivered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. There were also speeches by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
President @realDonaldTrump is a President for ALL!— GOP (@GOP) August 28, 2020
#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/V6des5oM7a
The nearly week-long event also highlighted comments from many Trump family members, such as Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump. Many of the RNC 2020 speeches have been met with mixed reactions, such as one Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, and another from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who went viral for pointing weapons at peaceful protesters. It seems as if President Trump's speech has been no different, with many varying thoughts on what he said. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying.
Instead of spotlighting our health care workers who risk their lives every day combatting the pandemic, Donald Trump is touting border patrol agents who hunt down and separate families.
This is obscene! #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/ptl6Y9rswk— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) August 28, 2020
prevnext
SO did @realDonaldTrump NOT get the memo that #JoeBiden selected #KamalaHarris as his running mate and NOT #BernieSanders #RepublicanNationalConvention— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 28, 2020
A big line in President Trump's speech that gets loud applause: "Joe Biden's agenda is Made in China. My agenda is made in the USA."
Joe Biden has repeatedly pushed back on Trump's assertion that he will be taken advantage of by China if elected.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 28, 2020
prevnext
Oh, boy. Donald Trump is now lecturing us about morals. I... I...#RNCConvention pic.twitter.com/lsw80TXmXf— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 28, 2020
Early in this speech Trump said, “I profoundly accept this nomination...” What does it mean to profoundly accept something?— Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) August 28, 2020
prevnext
This tweet seems bad for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/R5QEntKJe9— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 28, 2020
Donald Trump just said he has done more for African Americans than any President since Lincoln. Does he mean when he said there were “2 sides” after Charlottesville, the racial disparities in deaths from COVID, the lack of action on police reform or the voter suppression. 🛑 🤥— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 28, 2020
prevnext
.@realDonaldTrump hits Biden for wanting to increase taxes, and in his next breath threatens to raise taxes on Americans if companies go overseas.— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 28, 2020
Another great line from @realDonaldTrump this evening! https://t.co/eA1VxH5Mna— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 28, 2020
prevnext
Number of times that Joe Biden said the word “Trump” in his convention speech: 0
Number of times that Donald Trump said the word “Biden” in his convention speech text: 41— Matt Viser (@mviser) August 28, 2020
Donald Trump’s ties are made in China. And his Presidency was made in a Russia.#RNC2020— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 28, 2020
prev
I still can't get over the idea that Donald Trump and Stephen Miller think it's a winning approach to mock @JoeBiden for comforting people hurt by Trump's disastrous policies.
They fundamentally do not understand empathy, and it shows. #RNC2020— Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 28, 2020