Stimulus Checks: Bernie Sanders Calls out Mitch McConnell as Many Americans Face Food and Rent Struggles
Bernie Sanders took a shot across the aisle on Monday when he called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Democratic senator from Vermont shared a link to The Washington Post story "Debt, eviction and hunger: Millions fall back into crisis as stimulus and safety nets vanish," which was written by Hannah Denham and Taylor Telford. The story relays the economic struggles of many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sanders was fuming over the issues represented in the piece. He described the situation many Americans, who are are behind on rent and are short on food, are facing as "morally obscene" He then called on McConnell to reassemble the Senate, which is currently on break.
Thirty million don't have enough to eat, 22 million are behind on rent.
It is morally obscene that the American people have to rely on GoFundMe to pay for rent and food.
Mitch McConnell: End your vacation. Pass emergency relief now.https://t.co/qXLhCnlSpK— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 24, 2020
In response to this tweet, bother Sanders' and McConnell's supporters chimed in. Some backed up Sanders, hoping that Congress will soon pass more relief. Others were fine with the federal government's inaction, saying enough federal funds had already been used to provide early relief. Scroll through to see some of the discussion around Sanders' tweet.
Yes, because killing hundreds of thousands MORE people will TOTALLY fix the economy.— Miss Nasty of the Rebel Alliance 🗽🥀✊🏾 (@missnastywoman) August 24, 2020
Corporate America controls Mitch and both sides of the government. They honestly don’t give a dam about their own people! Seems like average Americans are on our own and have to rely on the kindness of strangers just to eat in the richest country on earth! They are shameless.— Keith Wagoner (@KeithWagoner6) August 24, 2020
As much as Mitch McConnell has done for the little people of America all these years, why would anyone call him out just for taking a simple vacation. God bless Mitch McConnell for making America great again. Hallelujah— GotyeGGoose01 (@GotyeGGoose01) August 24, 2020
@McConnellPress @SRCC @MarkMeadows @POTUS
Mitch McConnell, stop these moral obscenities -
pass the stimulus bill now, Americans need help !https://t.co/Uv4JlrhQGO— STOP ALL COV-19 EVICTIONS & FORECLOSURES NOW (@NatashaMinkova) August 25, 2020
Why is it obscene that people should lean on each other than lean on the government? This country was built in people helping each other, now this country used the Federal Government as a crutch. It's time to give power back to the people #BeAPatriot— Trevor Murray - Patriot (@TrevorMurray_P) August 24, 2020
it is morally obscene that we have to rely on gofundme for anything. we are all trying to help each other survive our own government. https://t.co/hqsXwTX2yD— 💥D又🌹 (@SageHope1) August 25, 2020
Please distribute to people who actually need it this time. The ones who’s situation gravely changed in 2020 due to the pandemic. $1,200 per, all across America with only needing a recent tax filing and making less than a generous annual amount for most cities, was 💩— Dan Alexander (@Mr_FirstNames) August 24, 2020