Stimulus Checks: Bernie Sanders Calls out Mitch McConnell as Many Americans Face Food and Rent Struggles

Bernie Sanders took a shot across the aisle on Monday when he called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Democratic senator from Vermont shared a link to The Washington Post story "Debt, eviction and hunger: Millions fall back into crisis as stimulus and safety nets vanish," which was written by Hannah Denham and Taylor Telford. The story relays the economic struggles of many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders was fuming over the issues represented in the piece. He described the situation many Americans, who are are behind on rent and are short on food, are facing as "morally obscene" He then called on McConnell to reassemble the Senate, which is currently on break.

Thirty million don't have enough to eat, 22 million are behind on rent. It is morally obscene that the American people have to rely on GoFundMe to pay for rent and food. Mitch McConnell: End your vacation. Pass emergency relief now.https://t.co/qXLhCnlSpK — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 24, 2020

In response to this tweet, bother Sanders' and McConnell's supporters chimed in. Some backed up Sanders, hoping that Congress will soon pass more relief. Others were fine with the federal government's inaction, saying enough federal funds had already been used to provide early relief. Scroll through to see some of the discussion around Sanders' tweet.