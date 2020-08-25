RNC 2020: Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple's Appearance Sparks Loads of Reactions

The St. Louis couple who were seen in a viral video over the summer pointing guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters were among a list of speakers during night one of the Republican National Convention. Mark and Patricia McCloskey made headlines in June when they were filmed holding guns on protesters who were marching on a private street, actions they are now facing charges for, and they grabbed headlines again Monday night when they warned that the same could be coming to more suburban streets across America if President Donald Trump is not re-elected.

In a pre-recorded speech that mostly mirrored Trump's language regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and racial issues, the McCloskeys issued a stark warning: "what you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country." They claimed that Democrats "no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens." They claimed that they were charged with felonies "for daring to defend our home" and dubbed the protesters "Marxist liberal activists" and "criminals." They went on to claim that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would "abolish the suburbs," bringing "low-quality apartments" and rising crime to "flourishing" suburban neighborhoods. Patricia, meanwhile, warned, "make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America."

The speech, unsurprisingly, sparked a flurry of responses on social media, making the couple go viral a second time. Following their grim warning and what some viewed as hyperbolic rhetoric, social media was ablaze with comments. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about their address.