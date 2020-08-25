RNC 2020: Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple's Appearance Sparks Loads of Reactions
The St. Louis couple who were seen in a viral video over the summer pointing guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters were among a list of speakers during night one of the Republican National Convention. Mark and Patricia McCloskey made headlines in June when they were filmed holding guns on protesters who were marching on a private street, actions they are now facing charges for, and they grabbed headlines again Monday night when they warned that the same could be coming to more suburban streets across America if President Donald Trump is not re-elected.
August 25, 2020
In a pre-recorded speech that mostly mirrored Trump's language regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and racial issues, the McCloskeys issued a stark warning: "what you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country." They claimed that Democrats "no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens." They claimed that they were charged with felonies "for daring to defend our home" and dubbed the protesters "Marxist liberal activists" and "criminals." They went on to claim that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would "abolish the suburbs," bringing "low-quality apartments" and rising crime to "flourishing" suburban neighborhoods. Patricia, meanwhile, warned, "make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America."
The speech, unsurprisingly, sparked a flurry of responses on social media, making the couple go viral a second time. Following their grim warning and what some viewed as hyperbolic rhetoric, social media was ablaze with comments. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about their address.
I agree with the RNC that this couple really truly does represent the Republican party!https://t.co/mYHJ7nZDhJ— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 25, 2020
Honestly thought that was Carole Baskin. https://t.co/En0DjTfv24— The Seahorse Captain (@sliikriick) August 25, 2020
I can't believe unarmed protesters walking peacefully were not arrested, and a couple of kooks waving guns at them, were.
What the heck is wrong with America?— GVF (@i_gvf) August 25, 2020
Literally nothing happened to them. Nothing. Nah-thing. And they're afraid of being destroyed? I'm thinking we should be afraid of those willing to point guns at non-violent protesters, willing to kill a group of people walking down the street.— Dominic Zappia (@dominiczappia) August 25, 2020
Why does this look like its from the Purge! https://t.co/OT985ztCYx— Travis (@_TRAV23) August 25, 2020
I cannot believe this isn't satire. https://t.co/vnWnYdkS7a— Alisha Rouse (@AlishaRouse) August 25, 2020
The McCloskeys weren't standing up for their rights. They were terrorizing people because they looked different and didn't share thd McCloskey's values. It's very clear. This was racism, pure and simple.— I'm Just Dan (@DanielAshley13) August 25, 2020
You know who I don’t want moving into my suburban neighborhood? Mark and Patricia McCloskey. I just watched their RNC speech. Vile fear mongers. They make my skin crawl. pic.twitter.com/f6r6Gkishm— Sea Tea (@Tierno158) August 25, 2020
The gun toting people really were part of the evening’s festivities. They dressed up for this, their big moment. They still look a little scary to me though. I am glad they left their guns inside their house this time.— LAK Boston (@LAKBOSTON) August 25, 2020
What “happened” to you exactly?
A protest occurred near your house and you drew your guns on unarmed protesters.— Over 177,000 Americans are dead (@Next_Democrats) August 25, 2020
Kept seeing people say they looked like they were from The Purge, had to jog my memory but, uh, yeah, pretty much yeah. https://t.co/huoiF2GkRl pic.twitter.com/uQDU2LpyTR— Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) August 25, 2020
Here enjoy your propaganda with a spoon https://t.co/GIbgbR55nv— 🌨🌨KobotTheRobot🌨🌨 (@KobotTheRobot) August 25, 2020
Waaa I’m rich and we thought our lives were in danger, even though it a single protestor was on are actual property.— Leanna Manley (@YensidLeanna46) August 25, 2020
Fear. Mongering.— Austin McCourt (@McCourt58) August 25, 2020