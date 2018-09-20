‘Riverdale’ Actress Lili Reinhart Claps Back at Cole Sprouse Fans Shading Their Relationship

Reinhart plays Betty Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale, a TV adaptation of Archie Comics. She is also in a real life relationship with Cole Sprouse, the actor who plays Jughead Jones on the series. Sprouse was a famous child actor, starring alongside his twin brother in the Disney Channel’s Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Subsequently, Sprouse has a large contingent of fans, some of whom seem to be jealous of Reinhart.

Two of those fans were discussing Reinhart in a direct message on Wednesday, disparaging her use of social media. One user sent another one of Reinhart’s tweets, one she apparently did not find worthy of Sprouse.

“How come this cringey b— gets to date Cole but I don’t,” they complained.

“She is so 2013 Tumblr,” remarked the other. “She probably tells him to touch her butt and buy her pizza.”

The message was a reference to an age-old meme, suggesting that Reinhart is uninteresting. Apparently, the user was pleased with her remark, for she later posted a screen shot of it on her public Twitter feed. She even tagged Reinhart in the caption, all but inviting the actress to respond.

No no… I tell him to touch me ~everywhere~ and then we eat Chinese food. Get your facts straight, Emily. //t.co/DNd8oBegMA — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 19, 2018

“No no,” Reinhart wrote back. “I tell him to touch me ~everywhere~ and then we eat Chinese food. Get your facts straight, Emily.”

Reinhart’s tweet racked up thousands of likes and retweets in the next several hours. Her fans applauded her wit and her composure, while assuring her that not all of them felt that way.

To her credit, the original poster, Emily, took the whole experience in stride. She retweeted Reinhart’s answer shortly after it was posted.

“Honestly? I’m honored,” she wrote. As the replies began to pile up — showing varying levels of vitriol — Emily retweeted her original post yet again, daring the responders not to stop.

“To all the Riverdale stan accounts hating,” she wrote, “[Please] continue, it nourishes me. It was a joke losers.”

Reinhart and Sprouse’s romance is couched in mystery, though fans have done their best to unearth every shred of evidence about it. The two have started making public posts about each other just recently, with a whole slew of them on Sprouse’s Instagram this month. The two are dating onscreen at the moment as well, though on Riverdale things can change pretty quickly.