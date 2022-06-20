Popular Smoothie Brand Recalls Products Over Norovirus Contamination

Revive Organics, Inc. recalled many of its popular smoothies and oats due to possible norovirus contamination in raspberries used in the projects, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Saturday. The agency warned consumers not to drink the recalled products. There have been no recalls issued in the U.S. yet, but consumers can order Revive's products to be shipped in the U.S.

The recalled products include Açaí Twist Smoothie (201g, UPC 8 54681 00005 3); Berry Blü Smoothie (194g, 8 54681 00009 1); Berry Patch Oats (176g, 8 54681 00012 1); Coconut Cream Smoothie (190g, 8 54681 00016 9); Heart Beat Smoothie (207g, 8 53267 00112 5); Raspberry & Mango Smoothie (188g, 8 54681 00026 8); and Strawberry Zen Smoothie (222g, 8 54681 00003 9). The products have best-by dates in October and November 2022. They were sold in stores nationally in Canada and online.

The CFIA asks consumers to check their Revive Organics products to see if any smoothie they have is affected by the recall. Consumers should not eat the recalled products. Instead, the products should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase. No reported illnesses have been linked to the issue.

The recall was triggered after the CFIA's test results. The agency is now investigating the issue, and more Revive products could be recalled in the future. Officials are now working with Revive and retailers to make sure the products are removed from stores.

This is the second recent recall involving possible norovirus contamination in Canada. Last month, Mantab Inc, recalled its Below Zero-brand frozen raspberries. The products were sold in Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. There were no reported illnesses linked to the issue, but Canadian health officials urged consumers to check if they have the raspberries in their freezers.

A person exposed to norovirus can develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people get better within one to three days. Norovirus usually leads to inflammation of the stomach or intestines, leading to symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pains. It can also cause fever, body aches, and headaches. There is no specific medicine to treat norovirus illness, but you should drink plenty of fluids if symptoms lead to dehydration.