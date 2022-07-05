Aldi Salad Recalled

Salad lovers should take caution before they enjoy their next meal. Consumers are being advised against eating a popular salad sold at ALDI because of allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to the Food Standards Agency Australia New Zealand, a public health alert has been issued after ALDI Stores voluntarily recalled The Fresh Salad Co Thai Coconut Wild Rice Prepared Salad due to the presence of cashews.

The recall affects The Fresh Salad Co Thai Coconut Wild Rice Prepared Salad, which was sold in a 500-gram size. The recalled salad was sold in a clear plastic container featuring a black and pink product label. The recall affects those salads with "Use By" dates of "03-Jul-2022," "04-Jul-2022," "05-Jul-2022," "06-Jul-2022," "07-Jul-2022," "08-Jul-2022," and "09-Jul-2022." The recall only seems to affect consumers in Australia, where the salads were available for purchase at ALDI stores in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia.

ALDI issued the recall after it was determined the salads may contain cashews, an ingredient not declared on the product. Cashews, a tree nut, pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the serious health risk The Fresh Salad Co Thai Coconut Wild Rice Prepared Salad poses, consumers who have a cashew allergy or intolerance are urged not to eat the recalled salad. The product should instead be returned to any ALDI store for a refund of the purchase price.

In a recall notice posted to its website, ALDI said it "takes product quality and safety seriously and we apologise for any inconvenience." On the company's recall page, where several other recalls are listed, the company said, "everything we do at ALDI is performed with one goal in mind: to provide consumers with only the best products at the lowest prices. Though, our top priority is you and your family's safety – and we take every measure to fulfill that promise," adding that "any product that does not meet the government's and our own standards in any of these areas will be efficiently removed from sale and we will notify customers via a Product Recall alert."