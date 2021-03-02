Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to Debut a No-Chocolate, All Peanut Butter Version

✖

Get excited, peanut butter fans! Reese's is adding an extra nutty new member of the family that trades in its classic chocolate Peanut Butter Cup coating for another layer of peanut butter. The Hershey Company announced Monday the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup will be available for a limited time only beginning in April 2021.

The Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup is similar to Reese's cult-favorite Peanut Butter Lovers Cup, previously released for limited runs in 2019 and 2020 and featuring an extra layer of peanut butter on top of the cup's chocolate shell. The Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup, however, will be filled with peanut butter and completely coated with a peanut butter candy-flavored shell, giving you twice the nuttiness in every bite.

Hershey calls this new candy the "most extreme, peanut buttery version" of the iconic Peanut Butter Cups in the brand's 90-year history, teasing that peanut butter enthusiasts have "never seen a Reese's Cup like this before." After the brand broke the news on Instagram to fans of the new product, Reese's followers were definitely excited to get their hands on the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup as soon as possible. "Secret’s out... Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE," Reese's announced the in caption, with followers commenting, "My life just got substantially better," and "OMG get in my belly!" Others joked of the candy's extreme make-up, "WOW THIS LOOKS SO UNHEAiwilltake40LTHY," while another added, "So basically sweet peanut butter... not complaining just stating the facts!"

"While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," said Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager in a press release Monday. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese’s Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream!"

Reese's also revealed the Peanut Butter Lover’s Cup will also be returning alongside its Ultimate companion, and both will be available starting in April of 2021. The candy brand also teased there was something else coming for peanut butter lovers, ending its press release with the promise of "a few more tricks up [Reese's] sleeve in the upcoming weeks" and advising people who can't get enough of that PB to "be on high alert."