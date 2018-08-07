Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Combine for ‘Most Outrageous Doughnut’

Peanut butter lovers, prepare your taste buds for something outrageous. Krispy Kreme and Reese’s are teaming up again to release the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut.

FINALLY we can share our newest doughnut! The @Reeses Outrageous Doughnut is everything – and in U.S. shops now! pic.twitter.com/cOLGzkXIrW — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 6, 2018

The new doughnut, available Monday, features a chocolate yeast dough dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s pIeces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and salted caramel sauce. The mouthwatering concoction is inspired by the new Reese’s Outrageous Bar, which is made up of peanut butter, caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy dipped in rich milk chocolate.

“This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we’ve created,” Mike Tattersfield, chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces.”

It’s not the first time the candy company and doughnut brand have teamed up. Last August, they offered a similar, admittedly less outrageous donut, which featured a Krispy Kreme doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzles.

It’s clear the two brands are pros at teaming up for delicious causes. The Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut is available for a limited time starting Aug. 6.

The new confection joins a long list of other recent short-term menu items debuted by Krispy Kreme, including their first-ever chocolate glazed doughnut, a lemon-glazed doughnut and a Hershey’s Gold doughnut.

The breakfast chain announced last month that it is acquiring the majority stake in late-night favorite Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed amount. Insomnia will continue to act as an independent, stand-alone company and will be under the umbrella of European investment firm JAB Holding, which also owns companies including Keurig Dr. Pepper, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Pret a Manger and Panera Bread, building a café empire. The firm acquired Krispy Kreme in 2016 for $1.35 billion.

A source told CNBC that the deal values Insomnia Cookies at less than $500 million and is set to close in the fourth quarter.

“At Krispy Kreme, we have an 81-year heritage of creating the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable, and today we are delighted to add Insomnia Cookies, a rapidly growing business with an innovative delivery experience and exceptional product that is beloved by consumers,” Tattersfield said in a statement at the time.