For a breakfast filled with protein and just a little sweetness, you must try this recipe for Reese’s Overnight Oats! The perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate come together to make a convenient grab-and-go breakfast for the next morning. Just prepare it before you go to bed and you’ll wake up to a sweet and healthy breakfast.

Recipe: Reese’s Overnight Oats

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 hour overnight chill time

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: ½ mason jar full (1 cup)

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats (not instant)

½ cup unsweetened original almond milk

¾ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons natural creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt, peanut butter, cocoa and chia seeds. Layer the mason jar (or a favorite glass that holds 2 cups) in this order: oats, almondmilk, then the yogurt and peanut butter mixture. Top with the optional chopped mini Reese’s cup as desired. Cover and refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat the next morning, stir all of the ingredients together within the jar and eat with a spoon. Refrigerate leftovers for later.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving [½ mason jar full (1 cup)]:

Calories: 230

Calories from fat: 82

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 119mg

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.