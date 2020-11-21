Rahm Emanuel Eyed for Biden Cabinet Position, Stoking Fervent Backlash

Now that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidential election, the focus has now turned towards who he will approach to be in his cabinet. One of the individuals who he is reportedly considering for a position is Rahm Emanuel, a former mayor of Chicago and a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama. But, the mere possibility of Emanuel joining Biden's cabinet has already sparked a fair amount of backlash.

According to CNN, Emanuel is under consideration to lead the department of transportation in Biden's administration. Emanuel has, in turn, expressed interest in the position. He is one of many people who are expected to be considered for the position, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti being another. Biden has yet to announce any nominations for his cabinet. But, the president-elect has vowed to make sure that his cabinet reflects the diversity of the country.

Even though Emanuel has not secured the job (nor has he even been nominated), the fact that he is reportedly being considered has drawn ire amongst many progressive Democrats. Read on to see what those individuals are saying about Biden's possible pick for Transportation Secretary.