Rahm Emanuel Eyed for Biden Cabinet Position, Stoking Fervent Backlash
Now that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidential election, the focus has now turned towards who he will approach to be in his cabinet. One of the individuals who he is reportedly considering for a position is Rahm Emanuel, a former mayor of Chicago and a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama. But, the mere possibility of Emanuel joining Biden's cabinet has already sparked a fair amount of backlash.
According to CNN, Emanuel is under consideration to lead the department of transportation in Biden's administration. Emanuel has, in turn, expressed interest in the position. He is one of many people who are expected to be considered for the position, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti being another. Biden has yet to announce any nominations for his cabinet. But, the president-elect has vowed to make sure that his cabinet reflects the diversity of the country.
Even though Emanuel has not secured the job (nor has he even been nominated), the fact that he is reportedly being considered has drawn ire amongst many progressive Democrats. Read on to see what those individuals are saying about Biden's possible pick for Transportation Secretary.
Lawmakers Are Speaking Up
Rahm Emanuel covered up the murder of a Black teenager, Laquan McDonald, while he was Mayor of Chicago.
That he's being considered for a cabinet position is completely outrageous and, honestly, very hurtful.https://t.co/JEB6PRyztK— Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 21, 2020
Emanuel's reported consideration for a Biden cabinet position has even drawn ire from other lawmakers. Mondaire Jones, who was recently elected to Congress, took to Twitter to criticize this news. He claimed that Emanuel covered up the murder of a Black teenager, Laquan McDonald, while he was the mayor of Chicago. The controversy surrounding the cover-up of McDonald's death was reportedly the leading reason why Emanuel did not seek another term as the mayor of Chicago, per CNN.
AOC Shared Her Thoughts
We must govern with integrity and accountability. Laquan McDonald's life mattered. https://t.co/wDlIVe5zPl— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2020
Like Jones, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would not be alright with having Emanuel in Biden's cabinet. She also cited the death of McDonald as the reason why the former mayor should not hold such a high position.
Reaching Out To Joe
He can NOT be a part of your administration @JoeBiden .... We need people we know care and that are trustworthy and honest https://t.co/Bl4CavyA3F— Sarah Thomas (@SarahTh14254422) November 21, 2020
Some individuals have tagged Biden directly to tell them what they think about Emanuel. As this Twitter user wrote, they do "NOT" want the former chief of staff to be in the president-elect's administration.
Disrespectful
Joe Biden owes black people for his presidency. He will be held to account. Putting Rahm Emanuel in the cabinet is disrespectful and a complete slap in the face to the electorate most responsible for putting him in office. https://t.co/jkdqce8KYr— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 21, 2020
The Atlantic reporter Jemele Hill also would not approve of Emanuel being in Biden's cabinet. She said that him being in the position would be "disrespectful" to the many Americans and, particularly, the many Black Americans who helped put Biden in office.
Not On Board
yeah no Rahm Emanuel is poison and @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris need to stay away from him. https://t.co/kokPBUgmh1— Baking Barrister (@bakingbarrister) November 21, 2020
This individual tagged both Biden and the vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris, in their tweet about Emanuel. Clearly, they do not want the former mayor to serve in Biden's cabinet in any capacity.
Not Acceptable
There is no reason Rahm needs to have a 2nd act in American politics in the Biden-Harris administration. It would be unacceptable, unconscionable, and cruel. #BlackLivesMatter #LaquanMcDonald https://t.co/4j5EPzDUvb— Salamishah Tillet (@salamishah) November 10, 2020
Many Americans would not be okay with Emanuel holding another position in the White House. This user even wrote that going that route would be "unacceptable, unconscionable, and cruel."
From A Chicago Resident
I'm from the Chicago area. Don't let Rahm Emanuel anywhere near Biden's administration, if for any other reason than his cover-up of Laquan McDonald's murder. https://t.co/hQoNhGNyYo— Katie Cozza 🕊️ (@katie_cozza) November 10, 2020
One user, who wrote that they were from the Chicago area, said that they would also not be pleased to see Emanuel as a part of Biden's administration in some form. Like many others, they cited the controversy surrounding McDonald's murder as the reason why Emanuel should not be closely tied to the White House.