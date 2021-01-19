QAnon Followers Reportedly Discussed Posing as National Guard Members for Inauguration, FBI Says

✖

The FBI's latest warning to law enforcement around the country said that QAnon followers have discussed disguising themselves as National Guard troops to infiltrate the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The FBI has been digging deep into the online world of QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, fearing more domestic terrorism. On Monday, the bureau reported one of the most insidious threats yet.

The FBI's new bulletin was obtained by reporters from The Washington Post, revealing the heights of the violent rhetoric in the online spheres where these rioters have been plotting. The agency said that many QAnon followers, members of other violent organizations, and "lone wolves" have been openly planning more violence for Inauguration Day. Many of the plotters have reportedly been confirmed participants in the first Capitol riot as well. The FBI is scrambling to collect all this information and get it in the hands of the law enforcement agencies on the ground.

The FBI left no doubt that the plans being made in these online communities were real and actionable. The agency's report noted that rioters have been downloading maps of Washington D.C., discussing the particulars of evading or overcoming law enforcement at specific locations.

The FBI has declined to comment on the latest security bulletin since it was published, but has referred reporters back to FBI Director Christopher Wray's public comments last Thursday. At the time, Wray said: "We're monitoring all incoming leads, whether they're calls for armed protest, potential threats that grow out of the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, or other kinds of potential threats leading up to inaugural events and in various other targets. We're latched up with all of our partners in that regard."

In D.C., the Secret Service will be handling security for the inauguration itself. The agency gave a statement to The Hill, saying it "takes all threats seriously and will continue to work with our federal, state, local and military partners to continue securing the 59th Inauguration based on the relevant intelligence available to the security community." Still, the inauguration in the capital city is just one aspect of what is quickly becoming a nationwide threat.

The FBI has warned of threats on all 50 state capitols made specifically for Inauguration Day and asked Americans to use caution in those areas. While the right to peaceful protests will be observed, many capitals are instating new security measures in light of the threats.