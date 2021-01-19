Melania Trump Unveils 'Farewell Message,' Tells Supporters to 'Lead by Example'

✖

In advance of her husband's departure from the White House, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a series of remarks to her supporters on Monday. In her "Farewell Message," the first lady urged her supporters to "lead by example" and also noted that "violence is never the answer." Her comments come less than two weeks after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as they were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. They also come after her husband became the first president in United States history to be impeached twice, with the House of Representatives charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the Capitol riot.

Trump reflected on the past four years that she has served as the first lady in her speech, noting that her role has been "the greatest honor of my life." She spoke about her work with law enforcement, children, and her Be Best initiative. The president's wife also reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing her gratitude to healthcare workers and her condolences to those who have lost loved ones to the illness. She delivered remarks to her supporters, urging them to lead with passion but never stoop to violence.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

"Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified," the first lady said. "When I came to the White House, I reflected on the responsibility I have always felt as a mother to encourage, give strength, and teach values of kindness. It is our duty as adults and parents to ensure that children have the best opportunities to lead fulfilling and healthy lives." She went on to say that she hopes that everyone can keep her "Be Best" initiative in mind so that they can lead with "integrity."

"As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to Be Best," Trump continued. "I ask parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free. And to lead by example and care for others in your community. The promise of this Nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives." Trump and her husband will reportedly leave the White House on Wednesday, Inauguration Day. They will reportedly not take part in the Inauguration Day festivities, which will involve Biden officially being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.