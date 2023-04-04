Carhartt Recall Issued

Thousands of Carhartt work pants are subject to a new recall. The American apparel company on March 30 recalled approximately 32,505 units of its Carhartt Men's Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants after they were determined to pose a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall only affects Carhartt Men's Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants. These pants feature an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle, which can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard. They also feature a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, including one with a zipper. The product number of the recalled pants is 105222 and can be found on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband. The pants, made of 81% cotton/16% nylon/3% elastane, stretch twill, were sold in gray and brown colors and includes all sizes. More than 32,000 units were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at http://www.dickssportinggoods.com from July 2022 through November 2022 for about $70. An image of the pants can be found here.

The recall was initiated due to an issue with the elastic drawstring hem cord at the ankle. It was found that this drawstring can hang outside the pant and beyond the leg when fully tightened, making it a trip-and-fall hazard if the cord loop were to catch on an object. No injuries have been reported at this time, and Carhartt issued the recall voluntarily. Consumers who purchased the recalled Carhartt Men's Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants should immediately stop using them. The pants can be returned to Dicks Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund. Consumers wishing to keep the pants can do so safely by cutting the loop out of the hems. They can then send a photo to Carhartt at just_ask_us@carhartt.com showing proof that the cord was removed to get a full refund.

In a statement, Carhartt said its "mission is to build rugged products to serve and protect all hardworking people. Every piece of gear Carhartt produces comes with a fundamental promise of reliability to our consumers – backed by our outstanding quality, craftsmanship, durability, and value... We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue has caused and want to make it right for our consumers. If you have any questions, please contact our Customer Experience team at 888-894-7601, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST."