Trader Joe's Ready-to-Eat Salad Recalled

Even more salad products are being pulled from Trader Joe's stores across the country. GH Foods NW, LLC on March 4 recalled more than 100 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products sold at Trader Joe's locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington due to undeclared allergens. A misbranding issue resulted in the product containing wheat, an ingredient that wasn't declared on the label.

The recall, shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) earlier this month, affects approximately 106 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products, which were produced February 28, 2023. The recalled products were sold in 9.2 oz. plastic clamshell packages containing "TRADER JOE'S LEMON CHICKEN & ARUGULA SALAD" with "BEST BY 03/06/23" and lot code GHNW 059-06. The recalled products also bear establishment number "P-46987" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The Clackamas, Oregon-based establishment issued the recall after it was discovered that the product had the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the package. It was found that the Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad has an incorrect bottom label that contains he ingredient statement for a Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat product, which does not contain wheat. Allergic reactions can be caused by eating wheat, and in some cases, by inhaling wheat flour. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction to wheat typically develop within minutes to hours after eating something containing wheat and can include itching or irritation of the mouth or throat, hives, nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing, and cramps, nausea or vomiting, according to the Mayo Clinic. For some people, wheat allergy may cause anaphylaxis, which can cause swelling or tightness of the throat, chest pain or tightness, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale, blue skin color, and dizziness or fainting. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who purchased the recalled chicken salad products are urged not to eat them. The recalled products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall comes on the heels of another recall affected RTE salad products sold at the popular grocer. On March 10, 12-oz. clear plastic trays containing "TRADER JOE'S Wine Country WHITE CHICKEN SALAD WITH Cranberries & Pecans" were recalled after Trader Joe's received a consumer complaint that cashews were found in the chicken salad product. Cashews were not declared on the label, meaning the salad products posed a health risk to consumers with a cashew allergy. Similar to the most recent recall, there were no reports of adverse reaction in connection to the RTE chicken salad product.