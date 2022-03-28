Public Health Alert Issued Over Meal Kits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits sold in stores in the Northeast. The Taylor Farms New England Inc. products could contain wheat and soy ingredients, although this was not declared on the labels. People with sensitivities or allergies to wheat and soy could experience mild to life-threatening symptoms if they come into contact with the allergens.

The affected products were made between March 19 and March 22. They were shipped to stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The issue arose when Taylor Farms told the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that different seasonings were used on the chicken breast pieces included in the packages. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or reactions due to these products. Anyone who has experienced side effects should call their health care provider.

The health alert covers two products. The first is 11.55 oz. plastic containers of “freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell-by dates between March 26 and March 29. The lot codes are TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

The second product is 11.55 oz. plastic containers of “Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell-by dates between March 26 and March 29. The lot codes are TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081. Both products include the establishment number “P-46638” in the USDA mark of inspection. Click here to see images of the labels.

The FSIS confirmed the affected product is no longer in stores, which would explain why this was a public health alert instead of a recall. However, the agency was concerned that some consumers may still have the products in their refrigerators. Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions can contact Taylor Farms at customercare@taylorfarms.com or 855-455-0098.

Soy and wheat allergies are two common food allergies. Mile signs of soy allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, notes the Mayo Clinic. In extreme cases, the allergy can cause a severe reaction or anaphylaxis. A wheat allergy can cause many of the same symptoms if an allergic person is exposed to the ingredient.