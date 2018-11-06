Pringles Unleashes Thanksgiving-Inspired Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie Flavored Chips

Pringles is helping families serve up the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, no cooking involved.

After teasing fans last month to “get your stretchy pants ready” in an Instagram post, Pringles has announced the return of its Thanksgiving dinner – turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie – all served up nice and neat in a can, meaning that no cooking or washing dishes is involved.

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, said in a press release on Monday. “We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year—particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal.”

According to the famed chip brand, whose other bizarre flavors include the recently introduced Nashville Hot Chicken, the Turkey Pringles are “a take on the traditional oven roasted turkey flavor,” while the Stuffing Pringles draw inspiration from the favorite herby Thanksgiving dish. On the sweeter side of things, and helping to round out a perfect dinner, the Pumpkin Pie Pringles “is sweet and spiced just like your grandma’s recipe.”

The new flavors are only available for a limited time and will be sold exclusively online beginning Tuesday, November 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET on the Kellogg’s store website. You can purchase a 3-pack for $14.99. The chips will be packaged in minis Pringles cans mimicking canned goods in your pantry around the holidays.

The Thanksgiving dinner-flavored chips originally debuted in 2017 as a marketing stunt. Under the name Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and packaged in like a classic TV dinner, the meal included Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie. Unfortunately, they weren’t made available to the public.

Pringles is far from the only brand to jump aboard the Thanksgiving and fall-themed train. McDonald’s recently announced the return of their cinnamon pumpkin pies. “Baked daily in restaurants,” the pies, available only at participating locations, are in the shape of the Golden Arches’ turnover-style pies and feature a flaky crust filled with pumpkin filling.

Starbucks also kept with their annual tradition of debuting the infamous and highly coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte, the drink making its return to stores on Aug. 28, nearly a month before the official start of fall.